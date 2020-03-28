Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
600 fake sanitiser bottles seized at Peshawar plaza

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Photo: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar/ Twitter

Six hundred bottles of fake hand sanitiser were seized at a plaza in Peshawar’s Faqirabad.

The raid was jointly conducted by the district administration, Peshawar Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and Faqirabad SHO Javed Akhtar.

Some arrests were also made.

The country is currently facing a shortage of face masks and hand sanitiser amid its battle with the coronavirus.

The government has repeatedly warned stores and manufacturing companies against hoarding and profiteering of the product.

Peshawar
 
