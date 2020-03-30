54 people caught illegally travelling to Mohmand in a truck

A total of 54 people were caught after they tried to illegally travel from Karachi to Mohmand in a dumper truck on Monday, the police said.

“The dumper was stopped near the Yakagand Gate and these people were found sitting inside,” said Assistant Commissioner Qaiser. The driver had taken huge amounts from them for the journey.

The police has taken all of them into custody. Their coronavirus tests have been taken and they have been sent to a quarantine centre. Forty people hailed from Mohmand and the rest were from Bajaur.

The government has placed a ban on inter-city and inter-province travel after the number of coronavirus cases increased in the country.