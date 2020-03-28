Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
5,000 hoarded masks, hand sanitisers seized from Karachi grocery store

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

More than 5,000 surgical masks and hand sanitisers were seized from a grocery store in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

According to the police, the store had hoarded these supplies and hidden them in their storeroom. “They had planned to sell the items at overpriced rates after a shortage in the market,” a police officer said.

The operation was conducted by the Gulshan police station’s station house officer. The police have started further investigations against the owner of the store.

The demand for hand sanitiser and masks has increased in the market as the two supplies are used as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported over 1,200 cases of the virus of which most are from Punjab.

