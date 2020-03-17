50-year-old Swat woman murdered by husband, sons and brother: police

A 50-year-old woman was killed by her husband, brother and three sons over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Swat. The police arrested the suspects on Monday.

According to Barikot DSP Badshah Hazrat Khan, the suspects had initially accused their relative Ahmed Khan of the murder.

“Upon further investigation, we found out that the woman was killed by her husband,” he said. Her sons and brother helped him in the crime.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is under way.