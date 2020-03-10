48-year-old professor killed in Lahore’s Shahdara

A 48-year-old professor of a government college was killed by two unknown men on a motorcycle in Lahore’s Shahdara Town Monday morning, according to the police.

“Just like every day, Zulfiqar was leaving the house in the morning for college,” his brother, Syed Hasanat Ali said. “But there were men already waiting outside the house for him and they shot him as soon as he stepped out of the gate,” Ali added.

The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the attack. “It seems like the suspects had personal enmity with Zulfiqar,” a police officer said.

The body has been sent to a hospital for its post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating the case, the officer added.