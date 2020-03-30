Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
4,256 fishermen screened for coronavirus in Karachi

File Photo

A total of 4,256 fishermen in Karachi have undergone screening for the novel coronavirus, according to authorities.

Of these, four people who were suspected of having the virus have been shifted to a hospital in Gwadar. They are under treatment there.

On the other hand, the Balochistan government has started distributing rations to fishermen in Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and Manora. The livelihood of these people was affected after a lockdown was imposed across the country.

The decision was taken to make people stay at home as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus spread. Sindh has reported a total of 502 cases so far.

