409 Pakistani women blackmailed online in last two years: report

Pakistan has reported more than 1,000 cases of cybercrimes in the last two years, data released by the Federal Investigation Agency revealed on Wednesday.

Of these, more than 409 cases were of women getting blackmailed with ‘inappropriate’ pictures online. “The suspects ask women to give them money and threaten to leak their pictures and videos online otherwise,” an FIA official said.

More than 45 cases of cyber terrorism were reported and 309 incidents of ATM robberies, fake phone calls and misleading online jobs took place.

According to the report, the criminals include employees of public offices and banks. Sixty-four attempts were also made to hijack government data online.

The criminals also stole identities through fake thumb impressions, passports and identity cards, the report added.