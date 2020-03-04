Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
4 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in an operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, the military’s media-wing said Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, an officer of the army was among the martyrs. He was identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas Ali Khan from Lahore. Others have been identified as Lance Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and Sepoy Tauseef.

The military’s media wing said that the operation was conducted on the information of the terrorists’ presence in the area.

It added that the soldiers found weapons, explosive material and land mines during the clearing operation.

