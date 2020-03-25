350 people arrested for violating lockdown orders in Faisalabad

A total of 350 people have been arrested in the last two days for violating orders of a lockdown in Faisalabad, according to the police.

More than 290 FIRs were registered. The arrested people were released after a warning.

The Punjab government had imposed a lockdown after the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the province. Only shops selling essential items and services were allowed to remain open.

“Grocery stores and other small shops of essential food items have been allowed to stay open as per the notification issued by the government,” the Saddar assistant commissioner said.

“We are taking action against anyone else who is out on the roads,” he said. Double pilling across the city has also been banned.

People have been advised to stay at home and practice social distancing to safeguard themselves from the virus.

The assistant commissioner added that separate police teams have been formed for each area and announcements are also being made from police mobiles to make people aware about the pandemic and precautions to be taken.