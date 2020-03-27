Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
300 people arrested for violating lockdown in Karachi

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
File photo: Online

A total of 300 people, including rickshaw and taxi drivers, were arrested on Thursday for violating the lockdown imposed in Karachi, the police said.

More than 100 rickshaws and taxis were impounded. So far 1,000 people have been arrested in the city.

Personnel of the police, Rangers and army have been requesting residents to stay indoors and practice social distancing. The law enforcement agencies, however, failed to practice what they preach.

On a visit to the court, the police brought eight suspects in one police mobile violating the rules of social distancing. The police van has a capacity to accommodate four people. The suspects were not wearing masks or gloves either.

On the other hand, on orders of the Sindh High Court, 829 prisoners were released from jails as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported 1,197 cases of the virus so far. Of these most of the cases are from Sindh.

