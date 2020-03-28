28 SBCA employees suspended on corruption charges

The Sindh government suspended on Tuesday 28 employees of the Sindh Building Control Authority over corruption charges.

The suspension has been confirmed by a notification issued by Sindh Local Government Secretary Rohsan Ali Shaikh.

The notification states that the SBCA officers and officials have been suspended on the charges of authorising illegal constructions in Karachi.

The suspended employees include two directors, five deputy directors, 14 assistant directors and seven building inspectors.

They have been identified as directors Adil Umer and Jamil Memon, deputy directors Rashid Narejo, Jamal Muhammad, Zaheer Ahmed, Altaf Khokhar, Abdul Sajjad Khan.

The assistant directors include Asim Ali Khan, Syed Ovais Hussain, Imtiazul Haque Shaikh, Mansoor Alam, Riaz Hussain, Shahzada Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Abdul Asim Khan, Agha Irfan Ali, Imran Rizvi, Najamuddin Qureshi, Asim Hussain Siddiqui, Rehan Kaimkhani, and Mustafa Jameel.

Muhammad Shaharyar, Ziaur Rehman, Kashif Khan, Abid Ali Shah, Umair Dayo, Muhammad Latafat and Asif Shaikh are the suspended building inspectors.

The notification says that a committee, comprising Local Government Special Secretary Chiraghuddin Hingoro, Housing & Town Planning Additional Secretary Dr Jamaluddin Jalalani and Askhar Dawar, the SBCA additional director general, has been told to conduct an inquiry against the suspended employees and submit a report in six weeks.