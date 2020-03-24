24 people busted for defying lockdown in Karachi

139 people were detain in Malir for four hours

Many people, however, have claimed that they left their houses for some purpose but the policemen didn't listen to them.

"I had left my house to get a medicine from a store near my house," a man told SAMAA TV. "The police arrested me before I could even go to the store." The man has been taken into custody by the Paposh Nagar police.

A married couple, who live in DHA, said that the Darakhshan police arrested their driver who was going to drop groceries at their other domestic helper's house. "The police aren't listening to doing anything to help him," the woman added.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown across the province in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

All offices, gathering places, public transport and bus stands would remain closed for 15 days.

Police have also blocked main thoroughfares of the city by placing barricades.

In Malir, 139 were detained by the police for violating the lockdown. They were let go after four hours.

Police have appealed the public to stay in their homes unless it’s necessary to stop the spread of the pandemic.