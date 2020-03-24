Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

24 people busted for defying lockdown in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
139 people were detain in Malir for four hours

Police have taken into custody 90 people for violating the lockdown on Monday. Cases were registered against 24 people for coming out of their homes for "no valid reasons".

Many people, however, have claimed that they left their houses for some purpose but the policemen didn't listen to them.

"I had left my house to get a medicine from a store near my house," a man told SAMAA TV. "The police arrested me before I could even go to the store." The man has been taken into custody by the Paposh Nagar police.

A married couple, who live in DHA, said that the Darakhshan police arrested their driver who was going to drop groceries at their other domestic helper's house. "The police aren't listening to doing anything to help him," the woman added.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown across the province in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

All offices, gathering places, public transport and bus stands would remain closed for 15 days.

Police have also blocked main thoroughfares of the city by placing barricades.

In Malir, 139 were detained by the police for violating the lockdown. They were let go after four hours.

Police have appealed the public to stay in their homes unless it’s necessary to stop the spread of the pandemic.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.