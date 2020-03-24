Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
24 arrested in Bahawalpur for traveling in container despite lockdown

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo

Twenty-four people were arrested on Friday near Bahawalpur’s Tarinda Muhammad Panah village for traveling inside a container secretly during a countrywide lockdown.

The container was heading to Liaquatpur from Karachi. The passengers were found when the Motorway police stopped the vehicle for checking.

The driver had charged a hefty fare from the passengers.

According to the Motorway police’s spokesperson, all passengers were screened for the coronavirus and then later handed over to local police.

Passenger vehicles have been stopped from operating on Pakistan’s motorways in a move to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

