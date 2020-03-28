231 schools in KP to be used as quarantine centres

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to convert 231 schools across the province into quarantine centres.

This includes 133 boys schools and 98 girls schools.

Twenty-eight schools in Charsadda will be turned into centres for the isolation of coronavirus patients, 25 schools in Swabi and 31 boys schools in Lower Dir.

On Friday, the KP government announced that all its educational institutes, including private and public schools, colleges, tuition centres and universities, will remain closed till May 31 as the province continues to combat the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,200 cases of the coronavirus, while 10 people have died because of it.