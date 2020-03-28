Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

231 schools in KP to be used as quarantine centres

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
231 schools in KP to be used as quarantine centres

Photo: Online

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to convert 231 schools across the province into quarantine centres.

This includes 133 boys schools and 98 girls schools.

Twenty-eight schools in Charsadda will be turned into centres for the isolation of coronavirus patients, 25 schools in Swabi and 31 boys schools in Lower Dir.

On Friday, the KP government announced that all its educational institutes, including private and public schools, colleges, tuition centres and universities, will remain closed till May 31 as the province continues to combat the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,200 cases of the coronavirus, while 10 people have died because of it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.