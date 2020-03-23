Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
23 injured as speeding passenger bus overturns in Attock

Photo: SAMAA TV

At least 23 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned in Attock on Sunday.

The bus was travelling from Peshawar to Sargodha and got into an accident near Fateh Jang. A rescue team was immediately called.

The injured have been shifted to Fateh Jang DHQ Hospital. According to doctors, the people who were in a critical condition have been transferred to Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

“The accident took place because of speeding and overtaking,” a rescue official said. “Most of the people injured are women and children,” he added.

