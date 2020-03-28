204 pilgrims sent back home after screening at Taftan border

A total of 204 more pilgrims left for their homes after they were screened for the coronavirus at the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border in Balochistan on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Taftan border has been closed for 35 days and the Chaman border it shares with Afghanistan has been closed for 27 days. The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased.

On the other hand, a complete lockdown has been imposed across the province since five days. All gatherings have been banned. Educational institutions, private and public offices, and shopping malls have been closed down.

Double pilling is prohibited and rickshaw drivers are not allowed to go out on the roads.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has lauded the efforts of the doctors, paramedic staff, nurses and security forces on duty. Despite of limited resources, these people are working day and night, he said.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,200 coronavirus cases so far. The people infected in Balochistan have amounted to 133. Two people who recovered from the virus have been released. The rest are being treated at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.