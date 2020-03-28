Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

204 pilgrims sent back home after screening at Taftan border

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
204 pilgrims sent back home after screening at Taftan border

File Photo

A total of 204 more pilgrims left for their homes after they were screened for the coronavirus at the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border in Balochistan on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Taftan border has been closed for 35 days and the Chaman border it shares with Afghanistan has been closed for 27 days. The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased.

On the other hand, a complete lockdown has been imposed across the province since five days. All gatherings have been banned. Educational institutions, private and public offices, and shopping malls have been closed down.

Double pilling is prohibited and rickshaw drivers are not allowed to go out on the roads.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has lauded the efforts of the doctors, paramedic staff, nurses and security forces on duty. Despite of limited resources, these people are working day and night, he said.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,200 coronavirus cases so far. The people infected in Balochistan have amounted to 133. Two people who recovered from the virus have been released. The rest are being treated at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pilgrims Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, Taftan border, Chaman border, COVID-19, Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, pilgrims, doctors, nurses, Quetta, double pilling, rickshaws, lockdown
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.