At least 20 people have been killed after a passenger bus fell into a river in Gilgit-Baltistan Monday morning.

The vehicle was heading to Skardu from Rawalpindi before it fell into the Indus River.

According to the police, the deceased include women and children. There were 25 people in the bus, including the driver.

The police and local volunteers are busy with the rescue operation.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Farq had previously confirmed 19 deaths.