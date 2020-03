Two suspected thieves were shot dead by their two accomplices during a stand-off with the police in Pindi Bhattian on Thursday.

The incident took place in jurisdiction of the Jalal Bhattian police station.

According to the police, a group of four robbers opened fire at them when intercepted while snatching a resident’s motorcycle.

The two suspects whose firing killed their accomplices escaped.

The police have accused the deceased of murdering twin brothers as well.