Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
18-year-old’s burnt body found in Lahore flat: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
File photo: AFP

The body of an 18-year-old man was found in a burnt condition in a flat in Lahore’s Ferozewala on Sunday, according to the police.

The man had been missing since Saturday night, his family said. “We got a call from one of the neighbours in the morning who informed us that Ahsan’s body was found at his friend’s house,” his brother said.

The police have shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We can’t say anything right now because the condition of the body is very bad,” Investigation Officer Naveed said. We will be able to investigate after the post-mortem reports come back, he added.

All the members of the house from where the body was found escaped. The police are looking for them.

