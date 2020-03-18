18-year-old arrested for killing, then raping girls in Rawalpindi: police

An 18-year-old necrophiliac was arrested on Tuesday for murdering and then raping minor girls in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

“The man has committed the crime twice since last year,” Rawalpindi SPO Ahsan Yunus said at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Police Lines. “Last October, he murdered a nine-year-old girl and then raped her,” he said.

The police, however, were unable to arrest him then. “A week back, he committed a similar crime with another 11-year-old girl,” SPO Yunus said.

According to the police, he killed the girl and was present for the girl’s funeral and burial. He was arrested when the police obtained the CCTV footage of the area.

“He had used a brick and a slingshot to murder the girls,” the senior officer revealed.

He added that the suspect’s mother was aware of his crimes so the police have also included her in their investigation.