Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

18-year-old arrested for killing, then raping girls in Rawalpindi: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
18-year-old arrested for killing, then raping girls in Rawalpindi: police

File Photo

An 18-year-old necrophiliac was arrested on Tuesday for murdering and then raping minor girls in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

“The man has committed the crime twice since last year,” Rawalpindi SPO Ahsan Yunus said at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Police Lines. “Last October, he murdered a nine-year-old girl and then raped her,” he said.

The police, however, were unable to arrest him then. “A week back, he committed a similar crime with another 11-year-old girl,” SPO Yunus said.

According to the police, he killed the girl and was present for the girl’s funeral and burial. He was arrested when the police obtained the CCTV footage of the area.

“He had used a brick and a slingshot to murder the girls,” the senior officer revealed.

He added that the suspect’s mother was aware of his crimes so the police have also included her in their investigation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
rape Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
SP, Ahsan Yunus, rape, murder, investigation, Rawalpindi, police lines, mother, girls
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.