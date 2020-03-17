150,000 N-95 masks seized in Islamabad’s F6

Four foreigners were arrested on Monday after N-95 masks worth more than Rs20 million were seized from them in Islamabad’s F6, the police said.

The Pakistan Drug Control Authority had received news of a suspicious car leaving Rawalpindi. The car stopped at a house in Islamabad after which the officers conducted a raid there.

More than 150,000 N-95 masks were seized, said Islamabad AC Iqbal Sanghera. The accused men are not Pakistani nationals, he said.

The sale of these masks skyrocketed after the number of people affected by the novel coronavirus across the country surged to 183 Monday night. Most of these cases are from Sindh.

Sanghera added that the operation was conducted with the help of authorities in Islamabad. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.