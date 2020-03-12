12-year-old boy killed during aerial firing at Lahore wedding

A 12-year-old boy was killed and another child injured during aerial firing at a wedding in Lahore on Friday, according to the police.

A wedding was taking place in his neighbourhood. They started firing shots in the air at night during which the boy took a bullet to his head, his family said.

Another child, Abdur Rehman, who was injured during the firing was immediately shifted to a hospital. Doctors have declared him to be out of danger.

“We have arrested Haider Ali who was accused of firing the shots,” a police officer said. A case has been registered.

The children’s families, however, claimed that the police did not take action even after multiple complaints were made.