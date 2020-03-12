Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
12-year-old boy electrocuted while flying kite in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad

File photo: AFP

A 12-year-old boy was killed after he got electrocuted while flying a kite in Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad on Sunday, according to the police.

“He was flying a kite on the roof of his house when the string of the kite got tangled with an electric wire,” a police officer said.

The boy’s family and neighbours called the police after which he was shifted to a hospital. “He had passed away at the scene,” the officer added.

The police have requested residents to advise their children against flying kites as it poses a threat to their lives.

The Punjab government has banned kite flying across the province and the police have been directed to take strict action against the violators.

