Pakistan

12 gyms, barbershops sealed in Peshawar for violating government’s orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
The district administration in Peshawar has sealed 12 barbershops and gyms that were open despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s directives to keep markets closed amid coronavirus outbreak.

Nineteen known cases of the virus have been reported in the province so far.

On Wednesday, the KP government ordered the of barbershops, beauty parlours, restaurants, gyms and government offices for 15 days. It also imposed Section 144 in public spots.

A team of the district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafeeq raided gyms and shops in Gulbahar, Faqeerabad, Dilazak Road and Sheikhabad on Thursday.

They found six barbershops and six gyms open, which they sealed. The assistant commissioner said they were checking hotels as well.

MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Two men injured in Lahore firing
