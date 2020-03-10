Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
10 men arrested for gunfight near PM’s Bani Gala residence

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
At least 10 men were arrested for opening fire at each other in Islamabad’s Bani Gala on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred a few kilometres from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s private residence.

A fight reportedly broke out between two groups over the occupation of a mountain.

The police arrived at scene shortly after being informed of the gunfight. They took 10 suspects into custody and seized their weapons.

A case was registered on behalf of a man named Faraz Mehmood against Talib Abbasi and his 11 accomplices.

Mehmood says he has owned the land in question for 20 years. He said Abbasi and his accomplices tried to steal it from him by force.

