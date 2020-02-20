Working journalists should teach media students: HEC committee

The Curriculum Division of the Higher Education Commission approved on Thursday a revised curriculum for media and communication studies.

In its recommendations, the National Curriculum Revision Committee had said that the area of media and communication studies be recognized as a professional discipline like law, pharmacy, medicine, engineering etc.

The committee suggested that working journalists should be invited to universities to teach Bacholes and Msters Bachelors and Masters.

The universities should be encouraged to work with the professional institutions of national and international repute from the training of their graduates.

For the first time, the students of a Bachelors programme will be taught a course on conflict reporting in the university.