Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Working journalists should teach media students: HEC committee

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Working journalists should teach media students: HEC committee

File photo: AFP

The Curriculum Division of the Higher Education Commission approved on Thursday a revised curriculum for media and communication studies.

In its recommendations, the National Curriculum Revision Committee had said that the area of media and communication studies be recognized as a professional discipline like law, pharmacy, medicine, engineering etc.

The committee suggested that working journalists should be invited to universities to teach Bacholes and Msters Bachelors and Masters.

The universities should be encouraged to work with the professional institutions of national and international repute from the training of their graduates.

For the first time, the students of a Bachelors programme will be taught a course on conflict reporting in the university.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Education
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Curriculum Committee, Journalists, Education, Media
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.