Woman throws acid on sleeping husband in Karachi: police

A woman allegedly threw acid on her husband while he was asleep on Sunday in Karachi’s Azizabad, according to the police.

“The acid also spilled on Farzana’s son who was sleeping next to his father,” a police officer said. Both of them have been shifted to a hospital.

Farzana and Farhan married eight years ago and have six children together. “But differences had developed between the couple due to which they had separated for eight months,” he added.

Farzana’s was from Lahore and she had come back to her husband’s house in Karachi on Saturday (February 8).

According to the police, she managed to escape after committing the crime. The police are on the lookout for her.