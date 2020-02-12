Woman, son killed after train runs them over in Lahore

A woman and her son were killed after a train ran over them while they were crossing the railway tracks in Lahore’s Gulberg on Tuesday.

“Rubina was crossing the railway tracks with her one-and-a-half-year-old son in her arms when the accident took place,” a police officer said.

According to her husband, she had gone out to drop her children to their tuition classes and then was going to her parents’ house.

“When we saw the train coming we started calling out to her but before she could move the train ran her over,” an eye witness said.

The police suspect she may have intentionally walked onto the track.

“Her husband told us that the couple had had a fight with their landlord over failure to pay the rent,” a police officer said. Rubina also had to pay the tuition fees of her children that day, he added.

Rubina and her son were immediately shifted to the hospital. Further investigations are under way.