Woman mugged inside her apartment complex in Karachi’s Garden West

CCTV footage of the incident has been releasedA woman and her daughter were mugged by a man inside their apartment complex Friday night in Karachi’s Garden West. According to CCTV footage, the robber came on a motorcycle and stopped a woman and her daughter by showing them a gun.The woman managed to run inside her apartment complex after which the robber then followed her inside her apartment and robbed cash from her.The man conducted the robbery alone and then managed to escape. The police are on the lookout for him.