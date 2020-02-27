Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan

Will file case against NAB for damaging reputation: Ahsan Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: file

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who was released on bail from Adiala jail Wednesday in the Narowal Sports city case, says he will file a case against the National Accountability Bureau for damaging his reputation and putting his family in distress.

“They arrest people first and then question what charges should we frame against you?” Iqbal told SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik on Thursday.

Iqbal was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly misusing his authority to build the Narowal Sports city. The PML-N leader spent over two months behind bars. For a month, he was in NAB’s custody and then shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala prison.

The PML-N leader said that the cases against him and his fellow party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have proven that the government’s accountability drive is a political “witch-hunt”.

Iqbal claimed that the motive behind the “witch-hunt” is to silence the voices against the government.

He said that he underwent a surgery just three days before he was arrested. Iqbal added that he didn’t decline to appear before NAB because he didn’t want to appear weak.

NAB, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan
 
