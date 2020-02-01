Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will continue to challenge the PTI govt: Ahsan Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Will continue to challenge the PTI govt: Ahsan Iqbal

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that he will continue to challenge the selected government.

“If challenging the government is a crime, then I will do it again and again,” he said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV on Sunday.

The Narowal sports city project is just an excuse, he said, adding that his actual crime is refusing to bow down before the PTI government.

Nothing will be found against me in the case, the PML-N leader said. The government institutions had approved the project. NAB has accepted itself that no funds were embezzled, he added.

Speaking about the PM’s visit to Davos, Iqbal said that his visit being sponsored is a “big scandal”. This means that he will have to pay back his friends somehow, he added.

When PM Imran Khan was leaving for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, the government had revealed that the premier’s trip cost them $68,000. The previous trips of former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gilani have cost $561,381, $762,199 and $459,451, respectively.

At a session with the media in Davos on January 23, PM Khan revealed that his trip has been sponsored by his friends Ikram Sehgal and Imran Chaudhry.

This is perhaps the first time a premier accepted that an official trip has been financed by his close aides.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.