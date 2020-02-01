Will continue to challenge the PTI govt: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that he will continue to challenge the selected government.

“If challenging the government is a crime, then I will do it again and again,” he said in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV on Sunday.

The Narowal sports city project is just an excuse, he said, adding that his actual crime is refusing to bow down before the PTI government.

Nothing will be found against me in the case, the PML-N leader said. The government institutions had approved the project. NAB has accepted itself that no funds were embezzled, he added.

Speaking about the PM’s visit to Davos, Iqbal said that his visit being sponsored is a “big scandal”. This means that he will have to pay back his friends somehow, he added.

When PM Imran Khan was leaving for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, the government had revealed that the premier’s trip cost them $68,000. The previous trips of former premiers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gilani have cost $561,381, $762,199 and $459,451, respectively.

At a session with the media in Davos on January 23, PM Khan revealed that his trip has been sponsored by his friends Ikram Sehgal and Imran Chaudhry.

This is perhaps the first time a premier accepted that an official trip has been financed by his close aides.