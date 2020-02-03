Who is responsible for North Karachi’s water shortage?

North Karachi’s Sector 5M hasn’t been getting any water for the past 10 days.

Around one million people live in Sector 5M and most of them are from middle and lower-income households. It gets its water from the Hub River. District West and some areas of District Central get their water from river and Sector 5M falls in District Central.

In the summer, water shortages are very common in this area but a winter water shortage has alarmed people. Residents told SAMAA Digital that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board officials are not taking the situation seriously.

“We have registered hundreds of complaints about the water shortage but nothing has been done yet,” they said. Residents believe a winter-time water shortage means they’ll be in trouble come summer.

Abdul Kareem said he has been living in Sector 5M for the last 35 years. The water shortage, he said, began 10 or 12 years ago. “Initially, there was plenty of water in our area but by 2008 or 2010, the water supply faltered,” he said.

He said women and children carry drums and bottles to get water every day. “The men do the same in the evening, after coming back from work,” he said.

He believes the KWSB officials are selling the area’s water quota to the rising number of small industrial units that have sprung up in the area in the last 10 years.

But KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan says this isn’t true. He said it would be impossible for KWSB officials to provide a residential quota to industries, regardless of their size.

Khan said there are several home-based industries in North Karachi but they have commercial status and separate water connections.

He blamed the water shortage on North Karachi’s geographical location. “These areas are at the tailend of the water supply pipeline,” he said, adding that people living at the front end of the supply line have set up multiple connections to the main line, which means there’s not enough water for the people at the end.

The KWSB head said board officials have conducted several operations and disconnected illegal connections but people keep adding more. “This practice is depriving everyone else of their share of water,” he explained.

Unfortunately, there is a no law or punishment for people with illegal connections, which encourages them, he said. Khan also didn’t rule out the involvement of KWSB officials and said the administration has taken action against officials several times after complaints were received, but they can’t do much more than suspend them.