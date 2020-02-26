Where have Karachi’s birds gone?

Wherever you look in Karachi these days, you can always spot an eagle. But this wasn’t always the case.

Karachi was once home to a diverse range of birds.

Sindh Wildlife Department incharge Javed Mahar says the reduction in trees and increase in garbage and dirt has impacted the number of birds living in Karachi. It has attracted eagles instead since they thrive on waste and dirt for food.

Tailorbirds, cranes, mynas, doves, parrots and other species of colourful birds once occupied the skies of Karachi.But if you go towards Keamari from II Chundrigar today or take a tour of Saddar, you will encounter countless kites and crows.

Another important reason for the birds going missing is the changing weather and increase in environmental pollution, says Mahar.

He believes if we want to see those birds again, we have to clean the metropolis. That’s everyone’s responsibility.

Any environmentalist stepping foot in the city would immediately know how dirty it is, he said.





Garbage, pollution and food waste around the airport is mainly why kites are common there. This also increases incidents of bird strikes, Mahar explained.

One place in Karachi where eagles are found the most is Ibrahim Hyderi.

Social worker Kamal Shah said that millions of eagles can be seen flying near Ibrahim Hyderi because of the dead fish and trash there. You can also see these birds nestling on walls and windows of houses here, he said.

The government has not been taking any action to reduce the number of birds in this area, nor have any civil society organisations done anything, Shah added.

According to environmentalists, the government should start taking steps to provide a safe environment for birds. “The government should remove garbage from the city and plant trees to provide a safe environment for birds in the city,” bird enthusiast Adnan Channa said.

“Urban foresting has started and trees are being planted across the city to provide shelter to small birds,” said Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab.