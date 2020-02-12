What has happened with Karachi’s K-IV water project?

SAMAA Digital's Sohail Rab Khan explains it

But the project has broken all records of delay. Initiated nearly two decades ago, it is still nowhere close to its completion.

SAMAA Digital's reporter Sohail Rab Khan explained some facts and issues relating to K-IV on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din Wednesday.

The K-IV project was conceived in 2002. Its initial survey cost was Rs33million in 2005.

M/s Osmani & Co Ltd was awarded the project’s consultancy contract to prepare its design and feasibility report.

The feasibility study was completed in 2007. It finalised Route 8 out of the total nine routes suggested.

The project was divided into three phases. Phase-I was to provide 260 millions of gallons per day of water to Karachi. Phase-II was also supposed to provide 260MGD while Phase-III 130MGD. The authorities had planned to provide a total of 650MGD water through this project.

The initial cost of the project’s Phase-I was Rs25 billion. In 2011, the PC-I was prepared and the project was approved by ECNEC in 2014.

When the government plans to build something it has to create a Planning Commission Proforma. These are the PC-Is and PC-IIs.

The federal and provincial governments had decided to share the project’s 50-50.

In 2016, the Sindh government asked the Frontier Works Organisation to work on the project.

However, work on the project was stopped in August 2018 due to a fault in its design.

In 2019, the Sindh government nominated National Engineering Services of Pakistan as the third party to review the K-IV design prepared by the OCL.

It also ordered an inquiry into delay in the project’s completion in 2018.

In the inquiry report, Sindh Government Secretary Aijaz Mahesar said, “The consultant lacks expertise and the project of planned badly”.

The report said the choice of Route 8 for the project was incorrect, as three other routes were more feasible for its execution.

Last year, the NESPAK also submitted its Design Review Report, categorically stating that the selected design was not feasible for the project’s execution.

In Oct 2019, the Sindh government constituted a technical committee to find a way forward in the light of NESPAK’s Design Review Report.

The committee was headed by the Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh. Sheikh then formed a sub-committee to review the NESPAK report.

Members of both the committees held six meetings with OCL and NESPAK officials.

During the meetings, some heated discussions took place between members of the OCL and NESPAK officials, as neither of the two sides was ready to withdraw from its view point.

However, these meetings did not yield any result and the fate of K-IV is still hanging in the balance.