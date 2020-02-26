We’ll respond immediately to any ill-considered misadventure, FM tells India

Do not think of any ill-considered misadventure, because if you do we will respond immediately as our right, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a message to India on Wednesday.

He was delivering speech on the eve of the first anniversary of ‘Pakistan’s Responsible and Resolute Response to Indian Aggression of 26th February 2019’.

The foreign minister said he had four messages. The first one was for India.

He said Pakistan’s eastern neighbour violated its sovereignty and launched aggression on Pakistan. Pakistan responded befittingly to show its resolve and capability, he said, adding that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute.

He questioned if it was India’s internal affair then why did it organise a briefing of UNSC members on the 15th of last month on Kashmir.

He said the two reports of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights cannot be ignored.

Similarly, the reports of EU and All Parties Group in the British Parliament depict the real situation in Kashmir.

His second message was for the international community: the drift to bilateralism from multilateralism is dangerous for peace and stability in South Asia.

He said Pakistanis and Kashmiris will never accept the steps taken on the fifth of August

Kashmir is a festering wound and it will not heal by looking the other way.

Pakistan has four federating units. We are a parliamentary democracy. But we speak with one voice on Kashmir, he said.

In his third message, he said governments can come and go but consensus on Kashmir remains the same across the board in Pakistan.

His last message was for the armed forces.

“The nation is proud of you and we recognise your sacrifice in defeating terrorism. This journey from terrorism to tourism was not an easy one. We salute your gallantry,” he said.

“In conclusion, I want to share with you that India has tried to subjugate Kashmiris by deploying almost 9,000 troops and they have enacted draconian laws but they will never succeed in subjugating the resolve of the Kashmirirs,” he said.

He added that Pakistan has and will continue to support the struggle for the right to self-determination.