We are your children, Pakistani students in China tell government

The coronavirus has killed at least 490 people in China

“We are also your children,” Shakeel Talpur, a student in Wuhan city, said while asking the government to evacuate Pakistani students from China. He said that Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Morocco, Jordon, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have already evacuated their students.

Talpur said that the Pakistani students in his university were safe and no one has been infected yet. “We feel that if anyone gets infected here, even their coffin... or dead body won’t be returned,” he said.

He added that their families in Pakistan are worried and they want them to return home.

The confirmed death toll in mainland China rose to 490 after hardest-hit Hubei province reported 65 more people had died — the biggest single-day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

The WHO said on Tuesday that the dramatic measures taken by China had provided a “window of opportunity” to halt transmission, while calling for more global solidarity to combat the virus.

Qavia Sultana, a student from Hyderbad, is studying at Yangtze University in Jingzhou. She said in a video that the situation in her city is worsening day by day.

“It has been more than a week since we have been appealing to the government of Pakistan to evacuate us,” Sultana said.

“The Chinese government is cooperating with us,” she said, adding that they are also being provided food. “But how could we be hungry in such a situation when death is hovering above our heads,” she added.

At least five Pakistani students have been diagnosed with coronavirus, China’s ambassador to Pakistan has confirmed.

“There are not four… five have been confirmed,” the Chinese ambassador told Independent Urdu. He, however, clarified that the affected students are not from Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, but rather from Guangzhou.

“But before this illness, they visited Wuhan for some site-seeing or something, so unfortunately they were affected,” Ambassador Yao Jing said.