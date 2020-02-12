Watch: MNAs confront Omar Ayub following his ‘Mr 10%’ remark

PTI leaders try to diffuse the situation

Chaos ensued in the National Assembly Wednesday afternoon after Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan made a derogatory remark about a fellow MNA.

PPP leaders got up from their sears and surrounded Khan's seat. Other PTI leaders such as Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry tried to diffuse the situation.

Khan, while speaking on the assembly floor, said that there is an old joke against a politician. "He is called Mr 10%"," Khan said and began narrating the anecdote. The PPP MPAs, however, did not take this well and they got up enraged to confront the federal minister, not letting him complete what he was saying.

"I didn't take anyone's name," Khan justified. Upon seeing this, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri called for a 10-minute break.