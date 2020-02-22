Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Vendors serving expired food at Karachi airport to be fined

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Photo: Jinnah International Airport/Facebook

Vendors who have been serving expired food items at the Karachi airport will now be fined Rs100,000 and their licences will be cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on Saturday saying that it has increased the fines on contractors working at the airport to improve the experience of passengers.

Contractors will be fined Rs4,000 for each of these offenses: using mobile phones while providing services to passengers, not wearing uniforms or displaying their ID cards and forcing passengers to avail their services.

Misbehaving with passengers, lack of maintenance, and not displaying the approved rate list will land them a fine of Rs6,000.

They will have to pay Rs10,000 over unauthorised use of electrical devices, the encroachment of space and providing unauthorised services.  

