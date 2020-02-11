Use advertising technology to fight terrorism, expert tells Pakistan

We focus far too much on how extremists use the internet and not enough on how we can use it to counter violent extremism. We should ask ourselves what is in our arsenal.

This is how Ross Frenett, the director of Moonshot CVE, UK, would like people in Pakistan to think about how terrorists use digital spaces to spread their message and recruit people vulnerable to radicalisation.

He was speaking at the plenary session on global challenges in online spaces, at the second conference on media and conflict organized Tuesday in Islamabad by the Pakistan Peace Collective, which is a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“A generation ago, if we saw an extremist pamphlet we would not know who would have picked it up and read it. But now people leave digital breadcrumbs,” said Frenett. This means, you can tell where people are going in search of extremist material.

We can tell because of the technology that advertising uses. Ever noticed that if you clicked on something, you will get ads related to it wherever you go online. That same pair of shoes will follow you around for weeks. That technology is perfectly geared to countering extremism. “The same tools that sell you shoes, can inoculate you from terrorism,” explained Frenett. “We use the same tech as advertisers but instead of selling shoes, we’re selling peace.”

Efforts to counter violent extremism thus involves ensuring that when someone goes looking for terrorist material, they find stories that undercut support for it and competing narratives.

Moonshot worked with Jigsaw of Google starting in 2016 to use this technology. So if someone is searching on how to join the white supremacist Klu Klux Klan, or is searching for, say the ISIS bomb manual, they will not get that in their first results. Instead, they will be redirected to stories on the reality of life in terrorist organisations. Over the last four years, this effort has redirected hundreds of thousands of people and made social workers available on the other end to engage with these type of people who are vulnerable to extremism.

It is just using a tactic that extremists have been using for a long time: weaponising vulnerabilities. They find susceptible young people online, identify them and start conversations. “We can do the same thing and can change their paths,” said Frenett. “This can be done in a human rights compliant way. We can provide people with more options so they take do not take decisions that lead to bad outcomes.”

This is called the redirect method. People try to look for certain things but find something else. You are there are the point of takeoff to provide them with other kinds of material.

In a way, people and organisations or governments who work on countering violent extremism were, for a long time playing catch-up. It seemed like terrorists were the fastest innovators out and this has always been the case. They exploit technology to their advantage. And, of course, anarchism, jihadism existed before the Internet, he pointed out. Anarchists existed in the 1800s. But the difference is that now terrorism emanating from misogyny and incel culture completely fresh and crystallising as a threat across the world. In the last few years, neo-Nazis have come together to form a coherent terrorist threat globally. We see the supercharging of Buddhist extremism.

So extremists and terrorist groups use Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat. But around the world there is an effort to get them off those platforms, or regulate them in some way. This means that terrorists are under pressure to find something that sticks. After action was taken to push ISIS off Telegram, they moved to other apps. “So we have to understand they are innovators but we can’t give them so much credit as geniuses,” Frenett said. In fact, ISIS even tried to use Snapchat but the platform doesn’t lend itself to terrorism well.

Telegram is popular with extremists because it is a hybrid with an effective broadcast mechanism. On WhatsApp, for example, you are limited to broadcasting to 257 people but Telegram not only allows you to broadcast to many more people, but also provides a degree of privacy.

Some governments think that the only way to manage this is by shutting off the Internet, or regulating it, or blocking certain apps. But you simply cannot regulate the internet and extremist groups will always find a way to get their message across.

When the authorities try to counter violent extremism, they sometimes run up against ethical dilemmas despite having good faith. For example, a government may have the good intention of wanting to reduce suicide bombing attacks and so it makes a CVE program that targets Muslim men. But this approach is problematic because it just reinforces stereotypes that lead to hate in the first place. That is why a good CVE approach is to focus on people trying to access extremist material and not communities (like Muslims).

“It is impossible to construct a program with no ethical quandaries,” said Frenett. “There will always been ethical CVE tensions. We were not the military.” CVE programs were relaxed about ethics earlier on and as a result they were incorrectly to discriminate.

One solution was to use large scale data analysis. But, as Frenett pointed out, the world has seen the dark side to that in the case of Cambridge Analytica. “The large scale gathering of data is fraught with danger,” he said.

At Moonshot, they wanted to do CVE work that was ethical. They first see what is legal, then what their partners want and then they have an internal ethics committee. “The final bulwark against unethical work is our people,” he said. If anyone says in a job interview with Moonshot that they have no ethical concerns, they do not hire them. “We want to know that they would walk out if they were asked to do something unethical.”

Organisations working in CVE need to also be careful that their data gathering is not used by any State or government so it can use the excuse of terrorism to extend its powers. “All of us who work in data gathering need to provide dual use goods and methods to other actors,” he said. “But the same tools could be used against human rights activists.”

My jihadi v. your fighter

An audience member asked about the wisdom or bias of using the word “jihadi”. Frenett admitted that trying to find the right language while trying to be specific is difficult. He is quite familiar with how important language is as he was raised an Irish Catholic in Ireland during the Troubles. One person’s freedom fighter is another person’s separatist.

“We do have a challenge if we say religion-based extremism,” he cautioned, however. That is a term which doesn’t quite draw enough of a distinction between different types of extremism emanating from religious groups, between Buddhist, Islamist, Christian ones, for example. “The term I have come across, settled on, after a lot of engagement [with such people], is: Salafi Jihadi,” he said. “Even though it is not perfect, it is an attempt to be as specific without discriminating.”