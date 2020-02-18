Unidentified men kill jail warden in Quetta’s Hazarganji area

Unidentified men killed on Tuesday the warden of Central Jail, Quetta in the city’s Hazarganji area, according to officials.

Abid Mengal, the station house officer at the Shalkot police station, said unidentified men opened fire on jail warden Abdul Rasheed in the Hazarganji area. He died on the spot, Mengal added.

The official said Rasheed was shot four times. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area after the incident. They said they were taking help from the CCTV cameras to identify the shooters.

Further investigation into the incident was under way.