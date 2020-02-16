Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

UN secretary-general urges Pakistan, India to show restraint along LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UN secretary-general urges Pakistan, India to show restraint along LoC

Picture: PID

António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has urged Pakistan and India to observe patience along the Line of Control and working boundaries and said that the UN could play its role for peace between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday, Guterres said that Pakistan played an important role in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan and in peace missions across the world.

The UN secretary-general praised Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees and said that it is hosts the second highest number of refugees in the world.

As the United Nation’s secretary-general, it is my first visit to Pakistan, said Guterres. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for inviting him to the country.

Qureshi said Pakistani authorities had discussed with the UN secretary-general the situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir and peace talks in Afghanistan.

The minister said that the Indian-controlled valley has been under lockdown for over 200 days. The country is making efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan, he said.

Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Saturday night on a four-day visit.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Antonio Guterres Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
António Guterres, Pakistan, India, United Nations, Kashmir, Afghanistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals' takeover: Sindh health minister
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals’ takeover: Sindh health minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.