UN secretary-general urges Pakistan, India to show restraint along LoC

António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, has urged Pakistan and India to observe patience along the Line of Control and working boundaries and said that the UN could play its role for peace between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday, Guterres said that Pakistan played an important role in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan and in peace missions across the world.

The UN secretary-general praised Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees and said that it is hosts the second highest number of refugees in the world.

As the United Nation’s secretary-general, it is my first visit to Pakistan, said Guterres. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for inviting him to the country.

Qureshi said Pakistani authorities had discussed with the UN secretary-general the situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir and peace talks in Afghanistan.

The minister said that the Indian-controlled valley has been under lockdown for over 200 days. The country is making efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan, he said.

Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Saturday night on a four-day visit.