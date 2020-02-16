UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan Saturday night for a four-day visit.

He will visit Kartarpur and the gurdwara there as well as address a conference on refugees. Guterres will also meet President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit.

He announced his arrival in Pakistan via a tweet and said the country was one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the UN peacekeeping efforts around the world.

I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace. pic.twitter.com/81PuuIZ9kw — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 15, 2020

Guterres was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram and senior officials of the Foreign Office and UN in Pakistan.