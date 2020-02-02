Two women killed in Lodhran over dowry: police

Two women were killed in Lodhran by their husbands after they declined to bring more dowries from their parents, according to the police.

Aasma, a mother of two, was killed by her husband after her family didn’t give the man the Rs500,000 that he demanded a few months ago.

“We married her off in 2016,” the woman’s father told SAMAA TV. The father said that his son-in-law was demanding money even after they gave their daughter her dowry at the time of her wedding.

His husband and brother-in-law have been arrested, the police said.

Erum, another woman in Lodhran, was killed by her husband after her parents declined to buy the son-in-law a house.

Erum’s mother said that her son-in-law used to beat her daughter every day. “She had two daughters and was pregnant with another child.”

Rights activists say that dozens of such murders are reported in Lodhran every year. A human rights activist told SAMAA TV that women often don’t go to the courts or police stations for their rights.

He said that the government needs to launch campaigns to educate women about their rights.