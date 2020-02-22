Two undertrial prisoners injured in fight at Sujawal court

Two undertrial prisoners were injured after a fight erupted between two families at Sujawal court Saturday morning.

The prisoners were first cousins.

Two people, identified as Sahab Dano and Ahmed Mallah, attacked their cousins Ramzan Mallah, Pirano, Hanif and Khani.

The suspects all residents of Jati tehsil have been accused of killing their family member Dudu Mallah.

The president of the Sajawal Bar Association, Abdul Qadir, told that the media that the security situation is pretty bad at the civil court, adding that something needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future.