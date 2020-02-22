Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two undertrial prisoners injured in fight at Sujawal court

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Two undertrial prisoners injured in fight at Sujawal court

Photo: SAMAA TV

Two undertrial prisoners were injured after a fight erupted between two families at Sujawal court Saturday morning.

The prisoners were first cousins.

Two people, identified as Sahab Dano and Ahmed Mallah, attacked their cousins Ramzan Mallah, Pirano, Hanif and Khani.

The suspects all residents of Jati tehsil have been accused of killing their family member Dudu Mallah.

The president of the Sajawal Bar Association, Abdul Qadir, told that the media that the security situation is pretty bad at the civil court, adding that something needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sujawal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.