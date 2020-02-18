Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Two suspects arrested for allegedly torturing students in Gujrat

Posted: Feb 18, 2020
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Two suspects arrested for allegedly torturing students in Gujrat

Two suspects were arrested Monday night after a video of them torturing students in Gujrat’s Danga went viral.

In the video, the suspects can be seen stopping a bus and then asking some students to get off. After this, the students were beaten with sticks. Their clothes were torn and they couldn’t say anything.

The police swung into action after watching the video and filed a case following which the arrests were made.

According to the police, the students were beaten up as part of a fight between two student groups. The groups have been fighting over the past few months.

Gujrat
 
