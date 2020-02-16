Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Two shot dead in Faisalabad home invasion

Posted: Feb 16, 2020
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Two brothers were shot dead by unknown men who broke into their house Sunday morning in Faisalabad’s Millat Town, according to the police.

“My brothers were sleeping in the drawing room when the men broke into the house and opened fire at them,” their brother Tahir said. “All of us were asleep when they were murdered,” he added.

A case has been registered at the Millat Town police station. According to the police, the suspects managed to escape.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations,” a police officer said. The police are on the lookout for the suspects and are investigating the case further.

