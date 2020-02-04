Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Two robbers injure Mandi Bahauddin sub-inspector going to work

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two robbers shot and injured a sub-inspector after the law enforcer allegedly put up resistance during a mugging attempt in Mandi Bahauddin on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pindi Noora.

Police said the suspects managed to flee the scene.

The injured law enforcer, Abbas, said he told the robbers that he was a working man and had no money.

Abbas was on his way to his duty when the incident took place.

An SHO said that Abbas was attacked by two men from behind shortly after leaving his house. The police is searching for the suspects.

