Two policemen, three bystanders injured during Dera Ghazi Khan encounter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Dolphin Force/Facebook

A robber, Sharif alias Sharifa Chandia, who had been wanted by the police was arrested with his accomplice on Wednesday after an encounter with the Dolphin Police in Dera Ghazi Khan, according to the police.

Two police officers, Danish Ali and Aneeq Ahmed, and three residents were injured during the exchange of fire. They have been shifted to the DG Khan Teaching Hospital.

“The police had stopped the suspects at the Kachehry Road,” a police officer said. They were on a motorcycle.

“But they started firing at us, leading to an exchange of fire between both groups,” he said. The main suspect, Sharif, was injured in the attack after which both the robbers were arrested, he added.  

The police had been on the lookout for Sharif and had even published his pictures in the newspaper.

