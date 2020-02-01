Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Two men arrested for possession of weapons in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra

Posted: Feb 1, 2020
Two men were arrested on Friday for possessing a massive amount of weapons in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra

They had two cars filled with weapons and had come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the police. “As per our sources, the weapons and ammunition were used for terrorist activities,” an officer said.

An investigation is being conducted to determine whether the weapons were being supplied to terrorist networks.

“These were smuggled weapons and were expected to be used for crimes and other terrorist activities,” said Saddar SP Ziauddin. “We are interrogating the men for details of the rest of their accomplices,” he added.

On Thursday, the Rawalpindi police had confiscated 36 pistols, three Kalashnikovs and a rifle.    

