Two men arrested for allegedly murdering friend in Attock’s Hazro

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for killing their friend eight days ago in Attock’s Hazro, according to the police.

“We were friends and as usual we had gathered that day and were chatting,” one of the suspects Muhammad Wali said. “We had a disagreement, which angered me and then I opened fire at him,” he said.

After the murder, the suspects disposed of their friend’s body at a local market, the police said.

Both of the suspects, Wali and Idrees, admitted to their crimes in police custody. During interrogation, it was revealed that Wali fired the gun while Idrees disposed of the body.

“I’m very ashamed of my crime,” Idrees said.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody. The police are investigating the case further and are looking for the murder weapon.